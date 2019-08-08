We don’t know what will happen, but he is with us – Valverde unsure about Coutinho future

Philippe Coutinho is linked with a move away from Barcelona, but head coach Ernesto Valverde feels the attacker will stay.

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde believes Philippe Coutinho will remain with the LaLiga champions, but admitted he was unsure.

Coutinho, 27, has been linked with a return to the Premier League, a year and a half after joining Barca from Liverpool for a reported €114million (£105m).

The Brazil international is reportedly a target for Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal, with the transfer window in England shutting on Thursday.

Valverde is far from certain about Coutinho’s future, but he thinks the attacker will stay at Camp Nou.

“We do not know what will happen, but Philippe is a player who is with us,” he told a news conference after Wednesday’s 2-1 friendly win over Napoli.

“He has not played but the plan we have with him is the same. We’ll see if he plays a few minutes on Saturday.

“But he is a player who is with us and we have him, of course. He is with us and we think he will continue with us.

“In all these transfer windows there is talk of many things.”

Goals from Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic helped Barcelona to their win over Napoli in Florida.

And Barça kick-off the 2019 US Tour with a win over Napoli in Miami! pic.twitter.com/YxAriHUlOx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2019

Antoine Griezmann featured for a half for Barca, but the former Atletico Madrid star is yet to score in four pre-season outings for his new club.

“He has made a great first half, but maybe we have missed playing with some more rhythm,” Valverde said about the France forward.

“I had thought he would play at home like Luis [Suarez] and on Saturday he will play again.”