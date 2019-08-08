WATCH: Eden Hazard scores his first goal for Real Madrid with brilliant winner against RB Salzburg

On Wednesday, Real Madrid defeated RB Salzburg 1-0 in a pre-season friendly that was held at Salzburg in Austria. The biggest talking of the match was Real Madrid’s new signing Eden Hazard, who scored his first-ever goal for the club with a brilliant finish and thereby, set up the win for Los Blancos.

Check out the following video to see how Hazard scored:

As you can understand from the above video, Hazard’s first-ever Real Madrid will definitely be one for him to remember for a long time.

After Karim Benzema released him on the break down the left, Hazard dribbled forward to draw his defender, before cutting inside twice and curling a shot from distance into the right corner of the post, to give Los Blancos an early lead at just 19 minutes after kick-off.

Real Madrid held on to the lead and eventually finished the game as winners – the victory against Salzburg is their second pre-season win in a row, after they defeated Turkish side Fenerbahce a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard also put in an impressive performance up front with his strike partner Benzema and he played for almost 60 minutes, before he got substituted for fellow new signing Luka Jovic during the second half.

The Belgian’s form will offer relief to Real Madrid’s supporters as the club looks to begin its 2019-20 La Liga campaign soon.