Diego Simeone slams Real Madrid, says they don’t have a style of play

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has taken a dig at Real Madrid, claiming they don’t have a style of play.

The Argentine was in conversation with his country’s newspaper La Nación where he touched upon various topics. One of those was about clubs who have a certain style of play which is followed right from the age-group sides to the senior side.

Simeone took a sly dig at Manchester City as well, saying they are a club with no history. He was quick to add that manager Pep Guardiola is doing a good work there, however.

“When a Coach arrives at a club, we need to understand their history. If we don’t understand it, we are destined to have a worse time than better,” Simeone explained in an interview with La Nacion (via Marca).

“If I don’t feel that essence, I don’t go. From the moment I agree to go, the healthiest and most noble thing of the coach is to ask: “What is the history of this club?” And to mould your style of play to the history of that club, while still being you, of course.

“Ajax has a defined school, Barcelona has it, Juventus too, and Atletico Madrid, too, but Real Madrid do not, because it alternates based on talent their different ways of presenting themselves.

“There are teams that are being born, such as [Manchester] City of Guardiola, who has no history, but he is slowly enclosing himself in what Guardiola is marking as his path.”