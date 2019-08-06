WATCH: Lionel Messi snubs Antoine Griezmann’s handshake during Barcelona’s pre-season match

According to sources, all may not be well at Barcelona after Lionel Messi was spotted avoiding Antoine Griezmann’s handshake during the pre-season friendly against Arsenal on Sunday.

It is SportBible that reports that Messi appears to snub the handshake offered to him by Barcelona’s latest signing as he got off the pitch after playing a role in Barcelona’s second-half dominance against the Premier League giants.

Watch the video here:

JUGONES | خلال 15 دقيقة معاً على دكة البُدلاء, ليو ميسي تجاهل غريزمان تماماً ولم يعيره أي انتباه, ولا كلمة, ولا نظرة بين الأثنين ! pic.twitter.com/2HYEil3Pdp — FCB Media / IG 📸 (@FCBMediaUltra) August 5, 2019

Earlier, Messi did not play a direct part in the game, but he attended the match that was held at the Camp Nou and he watched on from the bench.

Meanwhile, Griezmann – who arrived at Barcelona in the summer for €120million – started in attack before being substituted in the second-half and when he left the field, Messi apparently blanked him when Griezmann approached him, as you can see in the video above.

You can see that the Frenchman shook hands with various coaches before coming face-to-face with Messi, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner did not get any acknowledgement from Messi who stared towards the distance.

Earlier, while signing with the Blaugrana, Griezmann had spoken of his excitement about linking up with Messi.

“He [Messi]’s the best. When he talks, the whole world listens. He knows this,” he said, before adding:

“I want to meet him, get to know him, watch him in training, play alongside him, provide assists. I’ve thought about it when I’m in bed, at training, and watching videos. You make the ‘film’ in your head and I know it’ll go well. It’ll be really nice.”

Let us hope that there is no rift between the duo and that things will get smoother as the season progresses.

Quotes via SportBible.