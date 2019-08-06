Reports: Barcelona legend unable to leave home due to crippling debt of over €4million

In what can be deemed one of the most shocking news of the day, Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has been reported to be under a crippling debt of over €4million as a result of which he is currently unable to leave his home in Brazil.

The former FIFA World Cup and Copa America winner, who has also won two Ballon d’Or awards, one Champions League, two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups and one Serie A title with AC Milan among countless other honours is easily one of the best footballers ever. Having played for the likes of PSG, AC Milan and Barcelona among other teams, he was also one of the best-paid footballers of his time.

However, post his retirement from football, the Brazilian apparently build up huge debts which now seems to have spiralled out of control.

According to el Folha de Sao Paulo as reported by AS, 57 properties owned by the former footballer were recently seized by authorities – four of them for a fine of €2.2million for breaching environmental regulations.

AS further reports that Ronaldinho also has other debts totalling €1.8million, on top of the above-mentioned fine.

And now, the Brazilian authorities have apparently revoked both of Ronaldinho’s passports (he owns a Brazilian and a Spanish passport) so that he cannot leave the country until his creditors are paid.

According to the Spanish news agency, Ronaldinho’s lawyers have requested that their client’s Spanish passport is returned, arguing that its confiscation represents “an unwarranted, abusive attitude” adding they are prepared to take the case up with Spain’s government to prove that Brazilian authorities have “acted illegally”.