WATCH: Luis Suarez scores stunning volley winner for Barcelona against Arsenal

On Sunday against Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy match, Lionel Messi returned to the Barcelona lineup and Antoine Griezmann made his home debut for his new club as well, but one of the biggest talking points of the game turned out to be Luis Suarez’ epic winning goal, which he scored off an unbelievable volley.

Watch the goal right here:

Take a look at another angle of the goal right here:

💥 @LuisSuarez9

😉 Need more?

Get videos, photos and all the info from the Gamper 👉 https://t.co/MnDxm3uHB5 pic.twitter.com/gRmWrhNKOn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 4, 2019

In front of over 90,000 fans who were packed in the stands, Suarez turned in Sergi Roberto’s lofted pass in the 89th minute to give Barcelona a 2-1 lead in the scoresheet with just one more minute remaining on the clock.

Needless to say, the goal eventually turned out to be Barcelona’s winning goal, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fine first-half opener helped Arsenal take the lead before Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored a comical own-goal to level the scoresheet for the Catalans.

“It was an entertaining game, the atmosphere was great and it was a privilege to reunite with our fans,” said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde after the match.

Upon asked about his team’s performance, he said: “I think we did well, but perhaps in the first half we lacked a bit of rhythm.”

The match also marked the home debut of star midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who joined the Catalans after impressing with AFC Ajax in the 2018-19 season.