Brazil World Cup winner reveals who can replace Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi may be considered by most to be irreplaceable at Barcelona, but one Brazilian feels that it can happen in a few years, and there is one man who fits perfectly.

Edmilson won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, and also played for Barcelona during his career, and now believes that Neymar can be the one to replace Lionel Messi at the Blaugrana.

“Barca will be thinking about Messi’s retirement. He still has a few years left in him, but in three, four or five years, I think Neymar could very well take the place of Messi,” he remarked to Goal.

“Neymar is a great player, but he has to have a good mindset to play his football.

“He has had two average seasons combined with injuries and did not have a great World Cup.

“PSG did win the league but ultimately these are not Neymar’s best years.”

“I think Neymar has a place everywhere. The fans are happy when he his playing well and scoring goals but the truth is that he is not always there.

“He remains a great player and we will need to see where he feels is best to continue to flourish because today Ney has lost a little bit of edge since Barca.”