Lionel Messi reveals Barcelona UCL plans after Liverpool debacle last season

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has announced that his hopes of winning the Champions League in the new season are back, after they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool in the semi-final of the same competition last season.

He also said that he has no regrets about telling the Camp Nou crowd that he wanted to bring back the Champions League trophy during the same time last year. Ultimately, the Catalans lost out on the trophy in 2018-19 but that has not affected the Argentine legend, as per his own words.

“It’s difficult to say anything today,” Messi told the fans ahead of the traditional curtain-raiser at Camp Nou.

He further added: “But I don’t regret anything. I can only repeat what I said last season.”

“I believe in this squad, in these players, in the coaching staff. Together, we are going to fight for everything.”

“Last season was bitter in the end because of how it finished,” Messi said. “We have to give value to the league title we won, it was our eighth league win in the last ten years. It’s something really important that we did. Perhaps we don’t give it importance today.”

“This club always goes for everything and this year won’t be any different. We are here with our hopes renewed and excited to get started. And I hope you (the fans) feel the same,” he concluded.

Quotes via Evening Standard.