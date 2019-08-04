Barcelona agree €30m Junior Firpo deal

Ernesto Valverde has found cover for Jordi Alba at left-back in the form of Junior Firpo, who will sign a five-year deal with Barcelona.

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign defender Junior Firpo from Real Betis for a fee potentially rising to €30million.

The Spain Under-21 international is set to ink a five-year contract at Camp Nou, which includes a buyout clause of €200m.

LaLiga champions Barca have paid €18m up front with a further €12m potentially due in add-ons.

While comfortable in multiple positions, 22-year-old Junior will primarily be expected to provide cover for Jordi Alba at left-back.

Ernersto Valverde reportedly considered Bayern Munich star David Alaba before deciding on Junior as a more cost-effective option.

He made 24 appearances in LaLiga last season and scored three times, including once in a 4-3 victory for Betis at Camp Nou in November.

“What I cannot deny is that it is an honour and a source of pride to be associated with Barcelona, ​​which is a great club and has a great team,” Junior last month told Mundo Deportivo when asked about the possibility of a transfer.