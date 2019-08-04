Former Barcelona star racially abused by fans of new club

In what can be termed an extremely disgusting and dishonourable act, fans of Russian Premier League club Zenit St. Petersburg “welcomed” new signing Malcom to the club with a host of racist chants and banners as they staged a public protest against the player who moved in from FC Barcelona.

It is Sports.ru that reports that the Brazilian winger had to undergo the abuse only hours after his move was announced online via both Barcelona’s and Zenit St. Petersburg’s official Twitter handles.

According to the Russian news agency, the alleged incident happened during half-time in the match against Krasnodar on Saturday. Initially, some fans erected a banner that read “Thank you to the leadership for loyalty to traditions” on the fan sector of the stadium, urging the management to follow the “tradition” of not signing black players.

This was followed by chants against the player, which became increasingly loud and eventually died down only when the match resumed a few minutes later.

This is not the first time that Zenit fans have been accused of racist behaviour. In November 2017, UEFA charged the same club on counts of racism after fans displayed a large banner honouring convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic, in a Europa League group-stage win over Macedonian club Vardar Skopje.

Earlier, on December 2012, the same set of fans published a manifesti named “Selection 12”, demanding that the club exclude all non-white and homosexual players from the club’s roster. The demands were refused by the club, which released a statement saying that “the team’s policy is aimed at development and integration into the world soccer community and holds no archaic views.”

Image via Sports.ru.