Real Madrid talking to Ajax – Van de Beek

Donny van de Beek confirmed Real Madrid’s interest on Friday, and he provided an update following Saturday’s 2-2 draw away to Vitesse.
Ajax star Donny van de Beek confirmed Real Madrid are in talks with the Eredivisie champions over his transfer.
Van de Beek has emerged as a €60million target for LaLiga giants Madrid, who have been unable to prise Paul Pogba from Manchester United.
The 22-year-old Van de Beek confirmed Madrid’s interest on Friday, and he provided an update following Saturday’s 2-2 draw away to Vitesse.
“It is true that Madrid are in talks with Ajax, but I can’t say any more,” Van de Beek told Fox Sports after scoring and providing an assist in the club’s Eredivisie opener.
“My agent will have spoken with them. Real Madrid are a great club to play for, but Ajax are still a great club. We’ll see what happens.”
#vitaja pic.twitter.com/zD1ZW9TOca
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 3, 2019
Ajax have already lost captain Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) and Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) during the off-season and fans chanted for Netherlands international Van de Beek to stay on Saturday.
“You can obviously hear what the fans are singing during a game. ‘Donny, one more year’, something like that?” he added.