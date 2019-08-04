Reports: Why Joao Felix’s transfer to Real Madrid failed

A few weeks earlier, Atletico Madrid broke their own transfer record to sign Portuguese wonderkid Joao Felix and within a very short span of time, the 19-year-old has established himself with the La Liga giants. But did you know that Real Madrid were more poised to sign the former Benfica star just a month ago?

For a greater part of time in the past two or three months, Real Madrid were the frontrunners in the transfer race to sign Felix and Atletico Madrid were not even in the picture until recently. However, the Merengues‘ move for the youngster failed only because of his agent Jorge Mendes, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish news agency reports that Real Madrid wanted nothing to do with Mendes, who is also the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo. Mendes was allegedly responsible for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to leave the club last June and the transfer has apparently disturbed Los Blancos so much that they are finding it hard to cope with the loss even today.

So far, Real Madrid have not been able to find a proper replacement for Ronaldo and as a result, club President Florentino Perez is keen not to repeat his “mistake” of signing players managed by Mendes, according to Don Balon.

The report further says that Real Madrid Zidane compared Felix to Luka Jovic and arrived at the conclusion that Jovic is better than Felix, which is another reason why the 19-year-old was snubbed by Los Blancos.