Wague wins place in Barcelona first team

Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto are set to face competition for the Barcelona right-back berth from Moussa Wague.

Barcelona have promoted Senegalese defender Moussa Wague to their first-team squad ahead of the new season.

The right-back joins Ernesto Valverde’s group on a permanent basis after breaking through for his LaLiga debut in April.

Wague joined the club from Belgian side Eupen last year and made 20 appearances for Barca’s reserves in Segunda Division B, the third tier of Spanish football.

He has been given the number 16 shirt formerly worn by Xavi and Sergio Busquets and will rival Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto for a starting berth.

The 20-year-old represented Senegal at the 2018 World Cup, scoring in a 2-2 draw against Japan, and was part of the team that reached the Africa Cup of Nations final in July.

Barca face Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou and Napoli in two friendlies in the United States before their LaLiga campaign begins away to Athletic Bilbao on August 16.