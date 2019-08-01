Reports: Luis Suarez not on talking terms with new Barcelona signing after World Cup incident

Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez has signed up for training with his club but according to reports, the star striker is not on talking terms with Barcelona’s new signing Antoine Griezmann.

It is Cuatro that reports that both of them did not even look at each other while training in the Camp Nou on Wednesday. While Suarez trained alongside defender Gerard Pique, Griezmann was with his countrymen Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele.

Watch the video report right here (in Spanish):

Earlier, it was reported that Suarez was not happy about Griezmann’s comments ahead of the France-Uruguay quarter-final clash in the 2018 FIFA World Cup last year. The French international had said that he feels half Uruguayan, which did not go down well with the Barcelona striker.

But later, in July 2019, after the France national team captain finally moved to the Camp Nou, he said, “There could be [a possible rift between him and the Uruguayan]. I will see when I’m with them,” as quoted by the Evening Standard, when he was popped a question on what transpired between both of them in Russia.

“But with assists, everything can be fixed,” he had concluded his short chat back then.

It remains to be seen whether the duo will fix their rift before the new La Liga season begins later this month.