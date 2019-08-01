Stats show Real Madrid have conceded a goal every 27 minutes in pre-season

Despite winning against Fenerbahce in the pre-season friendly held on Wednesday, 31st August, Real Madrid continued to disappoint fans by conceding a good number of goals yet again. Real Madrid conceded three goals against Fenerbahce but struck five in reply to win the game late.

Meanwhile, it is the Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast on Twitter) who tweeted that Los Blancos conceded 15 goals over a time period of 405 minutes, which amounts to roughly 3 goals per game or one goal every 27 minutes.

Check out their tweet right here:

In pre-season so far Real Madrid have conceded 15 goals in 405 minutes, so a goal every 27 minutes. No es bueno. — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) July 31, 2019

The tweet was posted before Fenerbahce scored a third in Wednesday’s game and with that, the Merengues’ tally of goals conceded rose to 16 from the last five games.

It is to be noted that seven of those goals came in a single game – the 7-3 rout of Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup last week – whereas Bayern Munich scored three goals, Arsenal scored twice and Tottenham scored once respectively in their pre-season fixtures against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, for rival fans who may be beginning to feel happy at Real Madrid’s weak performances at the moment, a word of caution – these are pre-season friendlies and they do not matter much in the larger scheme of things, especially with the new 2019-20 football season just around the corner.

However, it still needs to be said that the La Liga stalwarts are not playing their best football at the moment and manager Zinedine Zidane may find it extremely important to sort out his defensive woes before it is too late.