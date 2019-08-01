Barcelona legend reveals Real Madrid tried to hijack him twice during his career

Barcelona legend and former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol recently revealed that he had rejected two separate offers to sign for Real Madrid during his career in Spain.

Speaking to TV3 reporters, the legendary defender revealed that Real Madrid approached him twice – the first time was in 2001-02 and the next time in 2004-05, but he chose to remain with the Blaugranas in an attempt to win more titles.

“Real Madrid appointed [Jose Antonio] Camacho as their new coach and he wanted me and Ronaldinho,” Puyol said to TV3 as he referred to the second Real Madrid offer.

He further added: “They tried to sign me on those two occasions, but I was at the best club in the world and wanted to win titles there. So I stayed.”

The 2010 FIFA World Cup-winning Spanish centre-back joined Barcelona’s first team in 1999 and remained at the club till he chose to hang his boots in 2014. Apart from winning the World Cup and the 2008 Euro Cup with Spain, he has also won three Champions Leagues, six La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, eight Spanish Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

Overall, with 26 trophies to his name, he is also one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the game.

Quotes via Marca.