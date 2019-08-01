Barcelona legend reveals his choice of career after retiring from professional football

Barcelona legend and former captain Andres Iniesta has revealed that he has the ambition to take to coaching, once his days as a professional footballer is over.

Speaking to DAZN after playing for his current club Vissel Kobe against Barcelona itself, he said that coaching is definitely on his mind, but also ruled out the possibility of being in charge of any time in the near future, as he is not considering retirement at the moment.

“On a personal level, I will surely try to become a coach and train myself, and we will see what happens in the future,” he said.

“Today I find it hard to visualise it, because I still feel that excitement and that desire to continue playing football,” he further added.

Iniesta later went on to discuss Barcelona’s new signing Antoine Griezmann, as well as the club’s interest in bringing back Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

“They would be great reinforcements, while another issue is whether the two are necessary, how the team would play and what Barcelona really want,” he said, before adding:

“Still, they are two of the best players in the world, without a doubt.”

The 2010 FIFA World Cup-winning Spanish midfielder joined Barcelona’s first team in 2002 and played 674 matches for the Blaugrana between 2002 and 2018. He also scored 57 goals and made 104 assists during his time at the La Liga club.

In 2018 – 16 years after signing for Barcelona – Iniesta departed to Japanese side Vissel Kobe as a free agent and has since played 29 matches for the team that features in the J1 League. He has also scored 6 goals and made 7 assists for Vissel Kobe till date.

Quotes via Marca.