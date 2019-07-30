Reports: Lionel Messi’s and Luis Suarez’ cars checked at Barcelona airport following bomb threat

A few days before Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are expected to arrive at Barcelona to resume training, both players’ cars were checked following a bomb threat which was later reported to be fake.

It is Mundo Deportivo that reports that Messi’s and Suarez’ cars which were parked in the parking lot of Barcelona’s El Prat airport, were checked thoroughly after an anonymous caller warned the Spanish police about the presence of explosive devices in both vehicles.

The Spanish news agency further reports that special security forces, together with dogs specialized in tracking explosives, were used to check both cars and eventually, it was proved that the threat was a hoax.

Both Messi and Suarez were recently spotted at Ibiza in Spain where they were joined by Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba and former teammate Cesc Fabregas. Later, Messi was also allegedly seen getting into a brawl with a fan before security forces escorted him away from the scene. Both players were also

Suarez is now expected to return to training with the La Liga champions this Wednesday (31st July), whereas Messi is likely to join only next Sunday(4th August).

The Catalans, meanwhile, have an important game next week, as they face Premier League giants Arsenal in the final of the 2019 Joan Gamper trophy.