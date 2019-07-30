Reports: Real Madrid galactico found to be 7 kilograms overweight in preseason

New Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard has reportedly shown up for preseason a whooping 7 kilos overweight and Florentino Perez is not a happy man.

Sport is reporting that Real Madrid’s big money galactico signing Eden Hazard weighed in 7 kilograms overweight at preseason when he touched down in Montreal for the final leg of preparations.

The report credits ‘club sources’ with the tip off.

Read Also: Real Madrid already losing faith in new superstar signing after poor start

Florentino Perez, who broke the bank on Eden Hazard after Zinedine Zidane’s insistence on purchasing the player, is apparently blaming the French coach for the acquisition of the Belgian attacker now.

Hazard was touted to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement when he signed on with Real Madrid but that notion was quickly dispelled after his ineffectual display in the 7-3 hammering suffered at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

It was even reported that Real Madrid would be making a last gasp desperate attempt to sign Neymar to replace the Portuguese sensation’s goals after that match, pushing a potential deal for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba to the back burner.

Read Also: Former teammate reveals which Real Madrid player is ‘almost’ on Lionel Messi’s level