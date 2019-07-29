Reports: Real Madrid already losing faith in new superstar signing after poor start

Real Madrid haven’t endured the greatest start to their new campaign, despite having Zinedine Zidane back in the role of manager.

Los Blancos were recently beaten 7-3 by bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup (ICC) and question marks have been raised over the performances of some of the players.

While manager Zidane has demanded a response from his side ahead of the La Liga season, it appears that he may be already losing faith in a player the club paid big money to sign.

Daily Mail report that Real Madrid aren’t happy with the display of Eden Hazard, who signed for the club from Chelsea for as much as £150m this summer.

The Belgian has reportedly put on some weight as well during his break from football, and is struggling to settle into life at the Galacticos.

This has been apparent with his stop-start performance in pre season, and the report suggests that Zidane and co aren’t pleased about it all.

In fact, club President Florentino Perez has even started distancing himself from the former Chelsea star, for whom he had agreed to pay the big bucks and hoped that he could inspire an upturn in fortunes for the fallen Spanish giants.