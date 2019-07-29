Real Madrid star’s agent slams Zinedine Zidane: He’s a disgrace!

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has slammed Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and called him “a disgrace” in the light of recent issues related to his transfer move from the club.

Barnett also admitted that Gareth Bale and Zidane never had any sort of working relationship between each other.

“It’s simple, Zidane doesn’t like Gareth [Bale],” the Englishman told Le Journal du Dimanche. He further added:

“There’s no relationship between them. There never has been.”

In another interview with AFP, the agent said: “Zidane is a disgrace!”

“He shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid.”

“I am not sure that Zidane wants him to stay, but at the moment he himself wants to stay,” Barnett told Sky Sports.

“He has got a contract, he will quite happily see it out until 2022.

“He has been and is, in my opinion, one of the top three or four players in the world. This game is a game of opinions and Zidane doesn’t think that,” he concluded.

Quotes via Marca.