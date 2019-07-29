Official: Real Madrid release third kit for the 2019-20 season – Here’s what Eden Hazard and co. will be wearing

The wait is officially over as La Liga giants Real Madrid have finally launched their third kit for the 2019-20 season. The announcement was made by Real Madrid via their official Twitter account.

Check out the announcement video right here:

“Real Madrid and Adidas hereby present the 2019/20 season third jersey. It has an elegant design in a deep green colour, with the retro touch of the V-neck and the sleeves that bring back memories of kits from previous decades,” read the club’s official website.

The website further added: “It is inspired by technology and the evolution of the future, with the new Santiago Bernabéu stadium as the main reference for this innovation.”

“You own the future is the concept that has been chosen to represent this jersey, which reminds us that successes achieved in the past never interfere in the future.” The shirt is up for sale in Real Madrid’s official website as well as Adidas’ official website and in regional stores across the globe.