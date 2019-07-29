Former teammate reveals which Real Madrid player is ‘almost’ on Lionel Messi’s level

Former Barcelona superstar and Champions League winner Samuel Eto’o has opined that new Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard is close to being on the same level as Lionel Messi himself.

The former Chelsea and Barcelona striker was talking in an interview with Radio MARCA and El Partidazo of COPE, when he said that the Belgian attacker had everything in him to equal Lionel Messi in terms of talent and skill – and also that he had to win the Ballon d’Or if he intended to get there.

“Hazard has to win the Ballon d’Or,” Eto’o was quoted as saying.

“He has not been valued enough but now that he is at one of the best teams in the world, all eyes will be on him.”

He further added: “He is close to Messi’s level and I hope that when he plays against Barcelona, he will be at his 100 per cent best.”

The 29-year-old joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in July, for a transfer fee of €100million.

The former LOSC Lille star had stayed on with Chelsea for seven years between 2012 and 2019 and won the Premier League twice, FA Cup once, EFL Cup once and the Europa League twice.

His most recent Europa League triumph came last season, when Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 in the final. Hazard scored a goal and also recorded an assist to be adjudged the man of the final.

Quotes via TalkSport.