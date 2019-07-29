WATCH: Lionel Messi involved in alleged scuffle while partying in Ibiza; security get involved

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi was involved in a scuffle at Ibiza, Spain on Sunday while he was out partying with teammates and friends like Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and former Barca star Cesc Fabregas just days before returning to pre-season training at the club.

In the series of videos shared below, you can see Messi getting into a row with another individual before the security staff intervened and escorted the Argentine away from the scene.

Watch the videos here:

🚨 من محاولة الاعتداء على ليو ميسي pic.twitter.com/UR4GxKvvFd — ميسي || Messi (@Team_10_Messi) July 28, 2019

Earlier, a few photos of Messi, Suarez, Alba and Fabregas partying along with their wives had also surfaced on social media. Here are a couple of such photos:

لويس سواريز IG : الاستمتاع مع الاصدقاء 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yZkpNXx54D — ميسي || Messi (@Team_10_Messi) July 28, 2019

دانييلا سمعان IG : يوم مختلف ، سنة مختلفة ، نفس الاصدقاء ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QtaAwqC0kM — ميسي || Messi (@Team_10_Messi) July 28, 2019

Messi has been on holiday for nearly the whole of July, after his national side Argentina bowed out of the 2019 Copa America in the semi-final of the tournament.

The 32-year-old himself had a bad tournament, accounting for only one each of goals and assists as La Albiceleste got defeated by hosts Brazil by a scoreline of 2-0 in the round of the final four.

Brazil went on to win the competition – their first Copa America win after they last won the trophy in 2007.

Meanwhile, Barcelona began their pre-season fixtures earlier last week as they went down 2-1 against Chelsea at the Saitama Stadium in Saitama, Japan before defeating Vissel Kobe 2-0 at the Misaki Park Stadium in Kobe, Japan.

Next up for Barcelona, is the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy on 4th August, when they will lock horns against Premier League stalwarts Arsenal to try and lay their hands on the coveted trophy.