Barcelona President reveals club plans after Lionel Messi departure

Barcelona has been synonymous with Lionel Messi for well over a decade now, but it appears that club President Josep Bartomeu is already planning for a future without the Argentine superstar.

“We think it is our obligation to work on the post-Messi era,” Bartomeu revealed to Reuters.

“We are thinking about a post-Messi era because we are bringing in new players… We have to think about this changing era when Messi will give up playing football but, as president, I hope that he is going to be (have) very large years playing with us still.”

Whether Messi will actually leave the club or not is something that is far from clear as of now, but what we do know is that his current contract with the Catalans expires in 2021.

Greatest of all time- Lionel Messi

It is expected that the La Liga giants will offer the Argentine a new four-year deal, but details on his future soon after are sketchy at best as of now.

Barcelona have been known to offer their star players lucrative deals towards the end of their careers, as was seen recently with Andres Iniesta, who left to join Vissel Kobe in Japan but has a lifetime contract with the Blaugrana that could see him return in an ambassador role for the club.