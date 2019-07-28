Reports: Real reason why Zinedine Zidane wanted Gareth Bale out of Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is headed to Chinese Super League (CSL) side Jiangsu Suning this summer after a tumultuous last few months at Real Madrid, highlighted by a public spat with manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Real boss has maintained that his battle with Bale is not personal, but also agreed that the Welshman’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu was done and dusted.

As a result, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has reportedly agreed a deal with Jiangsu Suning that would earn him over £1 million-a-week to play in China.

‘Gareth is with us’ – Zidane on Bale amid speculation of a move to China for the Welshman

Despite Zidane’s comments about there being no personal differences involved in his relationship with Bale, Le Journal du Dimanche report that there are a couple of factors involved which irked the French manager.

They report that sources told them about Zidane’s problem with Bale’s obsession with golf, a sport that the winger holds very close to his heart and has been very public about.

Another reason that Zidane wanted him out is the fact that his interaction with his teammates isn’t as much as it should be, with language possibly being a barrier in communication.

Despite being at the club for several years, it is a known fact that Bale doesn’t speak great Spanish, and this might just have put off his manager if not his fellow teammates.