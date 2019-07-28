Reports: Real Madrid fans want World Cup winner gone after poor start to the season

Real Madrid fans are arguably the most demanding in the entire footballing world. After successfully pushing someone with the caliber of Cristiano Ronaldo out, they seem to have found their next target.

Marca have conducted a poll and revealed on their newspaper that as many as 71% fans of Los Blancos want star midfielder Toni Kroos out of the club in order to improve performances.

The German has been a staple in the Madrid squad since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014, but has fallen away a little in recent times, which hasn’t gone down well with the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

Costa scores 4 as Atletico thrash Real Madrid in ICC 2019

The Real Madrid fans reportedly want Marcelo gone too, but he appears to be heading for the exit door by his own volition, with Juventus reportedly in the hunt to sign him.

As for Kroos, his exploits at Real haven’t been duly appreciated by fans, who would much rather have someone with the excitement level of Paul Pogba instead of the World Cup winning star.

Despite his best efforts and contributions to helping the Galacticos win three straight UEFA Champions League (UCL) crowns, the fans have spoken, and don’t believe that the old guard have done enough to warrant a place in the squad.