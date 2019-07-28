Barcelona star buys yet another club to add to his tally

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has bought a second Spanish club, Gimnastic de Manresa after his acquisition of FC Andorra.

Pique bought the club through his Kosmos company after a meeting of shareholders approved the club’s sale to the Barcelona defender on Friday. As reported by Marca, Pique’s proposal was accepted by 80% of the shareholders of Gimnastic de Manresa.

Club’s vice president Jordi Mas, as reported by Nacio Digital (via Sport), confirmed the sale but added that there are still a few details which need to be finalised. However, that won’t affect Pique’s ownership of the club.

The Spanish defender’s plan is to make Gimnastic Manresa an academy for his club Andorra, who currently do not have any youth set up. There is a five-year plan in place to improve the training facilities and the pitch at FC Andorra as well.

More details of the deal are expected to be finalised on Monday, 29th July.