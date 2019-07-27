New Atletico Madrid signing Joao Felix names his all-time best 11

Portuguese youngster Joao Felix who made a record-breaking transfer to Atletico Madrid recently picked his all-time 11 of footballers and the teenager has made some interesting choices.

Interestingly, the 19-year-old’s favourite 11 does not have a single player from his new side Atletico, but has a god number of legends from their La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea makes it to the former Benfica wonderkid’s Best 11 as the goalkeeper while former Barcelona, Juventus and PSG full-back Dani Alves, Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League-winning star Virgin Van Dijk and Real Madrid defender Marcelo make up the three-man defence.

Joao Felix’s all-time XI would be incredibly fun to watch 😍 pic.twitter.com/Z7SfdrzqHB — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 25, 2019

Sitting in front of the defence is a two-man midfield featuring iconic Barca duo Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez. PSG winger Neymar Jr and his Brazilian compatriot Ronaldinho makes up the two wings while another Brazilian sensation Ricardo Kaka plays in the hole behind the forwards.

The two forwards of course are none other than Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi and Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Felix became the second most-expensive teenager in football after Kylian Mbappe when Atletico paid €126 million to Benfica for the Portugal international’s signature earlier this month. The youngster has signed a seven-year contract and is touted as a successor for Antoine Griezmann who joined Barca from Alteti this summer.

He scored in Atletico Madrid’s 7-3 thrashing of Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup 2019 on Saturday.

What do you think of Felix’s all-time 11?