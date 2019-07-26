Segura departs to continue Barca boardroom shake-up

Pep Segura is the latest victim of Barcelona’s behind-the-scenes changes, leaving the sporting director role he held for two seasons.

Barcelona have parted company with sporting director Pep Segura.

Segura joined Barca as academy manager in 2015 and took on the role overseeing the assembly of the first-team squad two years later.

The 58-year-old came under increased scrutiny after last season’s humiliating Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool.

A brief statement published on Barcelona’s official website read: “FC Barcelona and Josep Segura have reached an agreement to terminate his contract with the club.

“FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Josep Segura for his commitment and dedication and wishes him good luck and success in the future.”

Former Barcelona and France defender Eric Abidal has been tipped to succeed Segura, whose departure marks the latest stage of a boardroom shake-up at Camp Nou.

Vice-president Jordi Mestre – viewed as a key ally of Segura’s – stepped down at the start of this month, while Patrick Kluivert was confirmed as Barca’s new director of youth football on Thursday.