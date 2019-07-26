Former Inter Milan star believes Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time

Former Inter Milan star Alvaro Recoba has given his verdict on who he thinks is the greatest player of all time. The Uruguayan, who spent 11 years with Inter, believes Messi has to be the greatest of all.

While in conversation with TyC Sports, Recoba opened up on why he thinks the Barcelona talisman is the best. He pointed out that even though people question Messi for having played all his career in La Liga, he has had different teammates which proves he would have flourished in any other team.

The Uruguayan did mention the names of Diego Maradona and Pele while discussing Messi’s greatness but ignored Cristiano Ronaldo altogether.

“A lot of people talk about Maradona or Pelé, but Messi has been at the top for 15 years. On the top. People can say: ‘But he hasn’t moved from Barcelona.’ And yes, but his teammates have changed. , and he’s still there. For me, Messi is the best of all time. Absolutely. For me,” Reboca told TyC Sports,