Reports: Dressing room rift erupts between Eden Hazard and four Real Madrid heavyweights

Eden Hazard may be Real Madrid’s new shiny toy but it would seem that some of the heavyweights in the lockerroom are not too enamoured with the Belgian’s presence.

Diario Gol reports that Eden Hazard’s arrival to Real Madrid as its next big galactico signing has had a negative impact in the dressing room as four of the senior players – namely Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro and Dani Carvajal – feel that their importance has reduced as a result.

Also, with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric all wanting new contracts for some time now, Hazard’s mega money contract hasn’t gone down too well either.

With Gareth Bale already on the outs after falling out with the manager and not gelling with the lockerroom, it would seem that another Premier League export is under threat of turning out the same way – unless Zidane intervenes and smoothens the Belgian’s bedding in process.

Meanwhile, it is entirely plausible that Hazard may not be the only galactico signing of the summer for Madrid as reports suggest Zidane has demanded another attacker to replace Marco Asensio, who has been ruled out by a long-term ACL injury.

The Paul Pogba saga also continues, with Real Madrid hoping to muster up enough cash to purchase the World Cup winner from Manchester United.