Barcelona midfielder slams club publicly after his shirt number is given to big money signing without asking him

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has expressed his displeasure at the club after they failed to consult him before handing his number 21 jersey to new big money signing Frenkie de Jong.

Alena spoke to SPORT and expressed his displeasure at Barcelona after they sanctioned new €75 million signing Frenkie de Jong taking the number 21 jersey for the 2019/20 season without intimating him first.

While de Jong had spoken to Alena about his sentimental reason for wanting 21, the Spanish midfielder still expected the club to have the courtesy to drop him a line – something that they completely overlooked.

“I knew that Frenkie wanted the 21 and it was something between him and me,” he said.

” I would have liked a message from the board because they promised him the shirt without warning me. He was humble, he asked me for it and I gave it to him because it was for a sentimental reason,”

“They promised him it without telling me anything. Frenkie is a good guy and humble. I don’t feel good because I’ve always behaved well with the club, we have good communication. They just needed to drop me a message.”

For his part, de Jong wanted the 21 kit because he wants to honour his paternal grandfather who passed away on the day of his 21st birthday.

“I brought my whole family to my presentation in Barcelona, except my grandfather Hans de Jong, my father’s father. He died on the day of my 21st birthday. Unconsciously it is also a kind of tribute. He was a huge football fan,” said the Dutchman.

(Quotes R/T SPORT)

Read Also: Frenkie de Jong receives new shirt number at Barcelona, reveals emotional reason behind it