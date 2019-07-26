Reports: Why Lionel Messi wants Neymar at Barcelona

The saga surrounding Neymar Jr. has been going on for a while now, and it is clear to all that he wishes to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and rejoin Barcelona. His former teammate Lionel Messi might want that too.

The Daily Star report that there could be a pretty straight forward reason behind Messi wanting Neymar back at Barca, and it has something to do with winning more trophies.

“Messi would be happy if Neymar came back,” Spanish expert Dermot Corrigan said on a podcast by Sky Sports.

“I think Messi just wants to win the Champions League again, and he thinks Neymar would help him to do that.”

Neymar trains with PSG in China despite transfer rumours

This would sit well into the narrative that Neymar and Messi can very much co-exist, with the Argentine even revealing how close they both are.

“He’s a phenomenon, we keep in touch and still talk,” Messi said.

“In fact we have a WhatsApp group, him, Luis Suarez and me, it’s called ‘The three South Americans’ or something like that.”

To make it even better, Luis Suarez himself appears to be on good terms with the Brazilian, and would surely want “MSN” to run riot over La Liga once again.

“Who wouldn’t want to play alongside him and Messi again?” Suarez had said.