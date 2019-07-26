Real Madrid star proclaims himself as ‘no.1 at Real Madrid’ despite poor season

Real Madrid may be stuttering a bit off late, but their goalkeeping situation appears to have been sorted by the looks of it, especially if you ask Thibaut Courtois.

The former Chelsea man believes he is clearly the main man in goal for Los Blancos, despite a season of ups and downs last time out in his debut campaign for Madrid.

“I think it’s clear now who is No.1 [at Real Madrid] and I feel stronger than ever,” he stated.

“I have had a very good pre-season, I have trained well and I feel fine.

“After last season, my fat percentage was 8.8 percent,” Courtois said to Het Nieuwsblad.

“I came back this summer with 8.1 percent, which is good after a month of holidays.

“I feel good and I hope I will continue in this way.”

Much was expected from the Belgian when he joined Real from Chelsea, but he took some time to get himself in tune with the workings at the club, and manager Zinedine Zidane being cagey about his future probably did not help matters.

But with Courtois now proclaiming himself to be the undisputed number one at the Galacticos, perhaps he has the confidence needed to secure glory for the Spanish giants.