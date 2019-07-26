Cristiano Ronaldo’s International teammate prefers Ballon d’Or over World Cup trophy

It is often said that a World Cup trophy is the pinnacle of sports achievement for many players, but that certainly isn’t the case for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Joao Felix.

A stunning £112.8m move for the Portuguese youngster to Atletico Madrid from Benfica this summer most definitely caught the fancy of many, but there is no way the 19-year-old is fazed by his price tag.

“I don’t care how much [my transfer] cost,” Felix said to B/R Football.

“It’s my job and I have to know how to manage it.”

Felix also made an interesting revelation about winning individual trophies during his time at Atletico Madrid, citing that if he manages to win the Ballon d’Or, La Liga and UEFA Champions League (UCL), there would be nothing better.

“I would prefer to win the Ballon d’Or, the Champions League and LaLiga Santander in one year than a World Cup,” he added.

The race is on for the 2019 Ballon d’Or, with Felix’s International teammate Cristiano Ronaldo very much in the running once again to win the coveted crown.

As for Felix himself, the teenager would need a near perfect campaign both individually as well as with his team if he is to have an outside chance of taking the award.