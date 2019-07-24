Reports: Zidane axes two Real Madrid players from first team following Arsenal match

Real Madrid came back from two goals down against Arsenal to level the match. They then proceeded to beat the Gunners on penalties. However, despite their win, manager Zinedine Zidane is unhappy with the performances of a couple of his first-team players and has decided to wield the axe.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Zinedine Zidane has decided that there is no place in his first-team squad for both Vinicius Jr and Nacho Fernandez. As a result, both are expected to accompany Gareth Bale out of the exit door this summer.

The Frenchman was reportedly left unimpressed by the performances of both Vinicius and Nacho in Real Madrid’s win over Arsenal. In the case of Vinicius, the report even states that the Brazilian would have been left on the bench by Zidane had Marco Asensio not injured himself. The Real Madrid boss does not see him breaking into the first team ahead of the more established options this season and has recommended a loan to the Spanish second tier.

The same is not the case for Nacho Fernandez, however. The Spanish defender had a torrid time on the pitch against Arsenal after he conceded a goal and was sent off before the tenth minute. Furthermore, the arrival of Eder Militao has pushed Nacho even closer to the exit door and he might cease to be a Galactico in the near future.