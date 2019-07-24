Reports: Lionel Messi to discuss future plans with Barcelona soon

According to reports, La Liga giants Barcelona will open talks with Lionel Messi to extend his contract soon. If the contract extension happens, it will be Messi’s ninth such extension for the Catalans till date.

ESPN reports that the 32-year-old is currently in the final two years of his deal, with his current contract running out in 2021 June. Barcelona do have an option to trigger an automatic extension until 2022, but President Josep Maria Bartomeu is keen to have the Argentine at the club for even longer, which is why he has asked the club’s representatives to approach Messi already.

The English news agency further reports that Bartomeu himself will lead the negotiations with Messi’s father Jorge, who is also his agent. As per the latest reports, the forward could extend his contract for four more years, which would then see him remain at the club until 2023.

Messi’s current contract also has a whopping release clause of €700million, which is the second-largest release clause among all footballers in the world – behind Real Madrid star Karim Benzema. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also earns a reported £1.7million per week, making him the highest-paid player in the history of the sport.

Meanwhile, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets both signed extended terms at Barcelona last season. Other stars like Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez all have contract deals that expire in 2021, just like Messi himself.