Atletico Madrid demand ban on Antoine Griezmann following Barcelona transfer

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have demanded a ban on Antoine Griezmann after it has appeared that league rivals Barcelona used irregular methods to sign the striker this summer.

While speaking on the issue in an interview with Onda Cero, it was La Liga President Javier Tebas who confirmed that Atletico Madrid has requested the league authorities to block Griezmann’s player license. He further established that La Liga does have the right to cancel a player’s license and ban him if needed.

“Atletico have written to us and have asked if we should give the license to Griezmann’s Barcelona. On the part of La Liga, we do have the ability to block a player’s chip”, Tebas said, before adding:

“There is a mechanism that has been put in place and it will be the bodies that must resolve the situation. I have no elements of judgment to state what can happen.”

The 2018 World Cup-winning Frenchman debuted for Barcelona in the meantime, in a friendly against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at the Saitama Stadium in Saitama, Japan. Tammy Abraham (34′) and Ross Barkley (81′) scored for Chelsea in either half and helped the Londoners post a memorable win over their Spanish opponents.

Ivan Rakitic (90 + 1′) scored the consolation goal for Barcelona during injury-time.

Apart from Griezmann, Dutch sensation Frenkie de Jong also made his debut for Barcelona in the game against Chelsea.