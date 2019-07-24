Paris Saint-Germain sign teenager Xavi Simons after Barcelona exit

He was one of Barcelona’s most exciting prospects but Xavi Simons, 16, has signed a three-year deal with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

The youngster joined the La Masia academy nine years ago and was considered one of the Catalan club's most exciting prospects.

The Netherlands youth international, however, decided against extending his stay with the LaLiga champions and has signed a professional contract until 2022 with PSG.

In a statement posted on social media, Simons said: "Even if I am only 16 years old, I have felt the love and support of hundreds of thousands of Barca fans that wanted me to keep growing and someday make it to Camp Nou.

"As I am about to start a new and exciting adventure away from Barcelona, this club, its people and its fans will always hold a special place in my heart."





Paris Saint-Germain is happy to announce the arrival of @xavisimons to the club The Dutch midfielder has signed a professional contract until #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/EjMmsn6pQu — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 23, 2019





PSG also announced they have signed former Lyon youth midfielder Hussayn Touati, 17, on a two-year deal, and 16-year-old goalkeeper Denis Franchi, from Italian junior club Falchi, for three years.