Reports: Sergio Ramos not happy with new signing’s celebration after scoring in friendly, tells him how to behave as Real Madrid player

Real Madrid have been fairly active in the ongoing summer transfer window and look set to push for titles on all fronts in the upcoming season.

One of their latest signings is an 18-year-old Brazilian forward Rodrygo. The youngster played his first match for Los Blancos against Bayern Munich in a friendly which the German giants won 3-1.

Rodrygo, however, was the only Real player on the scoresheet and he got onto it with a sumptuous free-kick which flew right in the top corner. Like any new signing, the youngster reeled away in celebration, ignoring the fact that his side are already 3-0 down.

According to reports in Don Balon, club captain Sergio Ramos wasn’t impressed by the Brazilian’s celebrations and along with congratulating him for his performance after the match, gave him a class on how to behave as a Real Madrid player.

He also explained to the youngster why one shouldn’t celebrate a goal when being 3-0 down, especially when you’re playing in a friendly encounter.