When Former Barcelona star’s son gave Lionel Messi’s boots to a friend as they were too small

Borussia Monchengladbach’s latest signing Marcus Thuram has a Lionel Messi connection through his father which not everyone knows about.

When only 10 years of age, Marcus was given boots of his father’s teammate, which the youngster didn’t know were of Messi’s. As the boots didn’t fit him back then, he decided to pass them on to a friend.

“I was carefree at the time, probably about 10, and he was 20. His boots were too small for me, so I gave them to a friend. He must have them! I had no idea then, was maybe ten years old,” the now 21-year-old said in an interview with AFP.

Marcus’s father is the great French fullback Lilian Thuram who was a part of the 1998 FIFA World Cup-winning France team. After winning multiple titles with Monaco, Parma and Juventus, Thuram moved on to Barcelona in 2006, where he spent two years.

It was probably during this time that Messi presented the Frenchman his boots which he passed on to his son Marcus.