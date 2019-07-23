Statistics prove Gareth Bale was more productive at Real Madrid than Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane recently announced his intention to offload Gareth Bale from the squad and cited his poor performances in the previous season as one of the reasons why he made the decision.

However, statistics seem to say that the Welshman was more productive at Los Blancos that Zidane was, during his playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Take a look at the statistics below:

As you can see from the above post shared by Bleacher Report on Twitter, Bale has won 14 trophies since joining Los Blancos in 2013, also scoring 102 goals and assisting a further 65 in 231 games.

Upon comparing those numbers to Zidane’s during his time at the club, shows how vastly underappreciated Bale actually is. Zidane has only six trophies, 49 goals and 66 assists and has played 227 matches – just four games less than the Welshman’s tally.

When Real Madrid signed Bale from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, they had not won the Champions League since 2002.

With him in the squad, they won it four times in the following six seasons – in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. It also means that Bale has been involved in 30% of all of the club’s European Cup successes.

That record makes him the competition’s joint 12th most successful player – only former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (five) has won more Champions League trophies since the competition got rebranded in 1992.

At this point, let’s make it clear that we are not suggesting that Bale is better than Zidane – the former is a winger who is also a natural finisher whereas the latter was a midfielder – but the statistics do put Bale’s achievements into perspective and it should help fans realize that the 30-year-old deserves more credit than what he actually gets from them.