WATCH: Japanese sensation Takefusa Kubo skills on four players before scoring at Real Madrid training

Nothing to see here. Just Takefusa Kubo styling on four Real Madrid teammates before burying the ball into the net past the goalkeeper.

Takefusa Kubo has been a revelation ever since he swapped the J-League for the whites of Real Madrid and he continued to bring the ‘wow’ factor in training, beating four teammates before slamming the ball into the top corner past the ‘keeper.

Kubo, who was a product of Barcelona’s famed academy La Masia, has impressed one and all since his move to Madrid.

This video clip of him pulling out the moves on his teammates before scoring is just the latest instance of brilliance from the man they call ‘Japanese Messi.’

With skills like that, it isn’t hard to see why either.

Incidentally, this wasn’t the first time Kubo was filmed wrecking shop at training, as a video of him working over Keylor Navas emerged a few days back as well.

