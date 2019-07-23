Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane denies claims that he disrespected Gareth Bale

Two days after announcing that it would be good if Gareth Bale left Real Madrid sooner than later, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has cleared the air and insisted that he did not mean any disrespect to the Welsh superstar when he said those words.

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Zidane said that Bale himself declined the chance to play in Real Madrid’s pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich on Sunday because the club was trying to arrange a transfer move for the winger.

“I’ll try to be very clear with this, with Gareth [Bale],” he said, before adding:

“Firstly, I have not disrespected anyone, least of all a player because I always said the same thing, that players are the most important thing and every time there is a player here I am always with them.”

“Secondly, I said the club was trying to get him out. Period.

“Thirdly, I think this is important, too. The other day, Gareth did not change because he didn’t want to – nothing more. He said the club is trying to get him to go and so he didn’t get changed because of that,” he further added, before concluding:

“Now, we come back to the same thing. As of now Bale is a Madrid player, he will train normally today, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow [against Arsenal].”

When the subject of Bale was brought up again, he said: “You keep asking about this situation. Nothing will change today – he’s going to go and train now. The club is doing what it has to do.”

“He will train normally, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Real Madrid’s next game – as mentioned above – is against Arsenal on Tuesday. Bale, meanwhile, has been linked with Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs Beijing Guoan and Jiangsu Suning, who are reportedly considering a wage offer of £1million per week for the 30-year-old.

