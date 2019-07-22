Barcelona new signing Antoine Griezmann gives verdict on playing alongside Lionel Messi

La Liga giants FC Barcelona recently snapped up Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann for a whopping €120million and thereby ended all transfer speculations that were going on for the past one year or even more. Upon arrival, Griezmann has revealed what it would be like, to play alongside Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Speaking in an interview with Marca, Griezmann revealed that he is very excited at the prospect of playing alongside Messi and that he is eagerly awaiting his arrival at the Camp Nou, among other things.

He also added that he would try to emulate the 32-year-old superstar in all ways possible, in a bid to become a better footballer.

“Yes, it will be amazing [to play alongside him]. I’m excited to see what he’s like day to day, what he’s like in training, [I want to] catch him doing things in training that I will try to repeat or do in my own way and get to know him on and off the pitch,” Griezmann said, before adding:

“I can’t wait for him to arrive. I will be ready to do whatever it takes: for him, for the club and for the players.”

He further added that he is not worried about getting on badly with Messi as he is not a difficult person to interact with.

“Well, I’m not a difficult person. I like to be around people, to enjoy their company and I’m sure that we’ll get on really well at Barcelona,” Griezmann explained.

Quotes via Marca.