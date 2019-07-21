Zinedine Zidane openly admits that he wants Gareth Bale gone from Real Madrid; gives big update on his future

Speaking after Real Madrid’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup 2019, Zinedine Zidane did not mince his words when addressing the Gareth Bale situation at the club.

Zinedine Zidane: “Bale today did not play because he is very close to leave. We hope he leaves soon, if tomorrow it’d be better! We are working on his transfer to a new team”. ❌ #transfers #RealMadrid #Bale — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2019

The exact translation of what Zinedine Zidane said when asked about why the Welshman did not feature in the matchday squad left no room for doubt at just how bad their relationship was.

For weeks now, it has been rumoured that Gareth Bale has fallen afoul of Zinedine Zidane and the rest of his teammates at Real Madrid and it seems that his torrid stay at the Spanish capital is almost at an end.

However, while Zidane mentioned that the Welsh star has one leg out the door at the club, he did not reveal details about which club he’d be joining.

Manchester United’s name has always been in the mix when it comes to Gareth Bale but Bayern Munich and an unnamed Chinese club – that reportedly offered to double his wages – are also in contention for his signature.

It is also rumoured that Bale could be offered to Manchester United as a makeweight in a deal that will see French superstar Paul Pogba go the other way.

