Reason why Eden Hazard wore number 50 for Real Madrid in ICC 2019 match against Bayern Munich

Eden Hazard sported the number 50 jersey for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in their ICC 2019 match, instead of a number like 10 or 7 that he generally does. Here’s why.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid as the crown jewel, so far, in what has been an extremely busy summer at the Spanish capital. He has been accompanied by Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes as fellow incomers at the club.

However, it was reported that Hazard, who wore the number 10 jersey at Chelsea, could not convince Luka Modric to relinquish that number at Real Madrid and it is expected that Mariano will not be squeezed out of his number 7 kit either, until and unless he leaves the club.

As a result, Hazard is left without his two number preferences and has to settle for another one. During the International Champions Cup 2019 match against Bayern Munich, however, the Belgian attacker sported the number 50 jersey.

The rationale behind that, according to AS, is to celebrate the moon landing that happened 50 years ago when Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong took humanity’s first steps on the moon.

