Joao Felix’s Atletico Madrid debut cut short by injury

Joao Felix had his Atletico Madrid debut cut short by injury as Diego Simeone’s side opened pre-season away to Numancia.

The forward, a €126million signing from Benfica, was named in Simeone’s starting lineup for Saturday’s trip to Estadio Municipal de Burgo de Osma.

But a hip injury meant Joao Felix had to come off in the first half with Angel Correa – linked with a move to AC Milan – replacing him.

Simeone also handed debuts to new defenders Kieran Trippier, Mario Hermoso and Renan Lodi while a fifth fresh face, Marcos Llorente, started in midfield.

Correa hit the post shortly before the half-time whistle ended an opening 45 minutes light on goalmouth action at either end.