Eden Hazard sets individual and team goals for new season with Real Madrid

Eden Hazard is all set to get his first taste of action for Real Madrid when they play Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup 2019 on Sunday.

And the former Chelsea attacker, who made his dream move to Los Blancos in the summer, has already set big goals ahead of his first season with the European giants.

“When you play for [Real] Madrid you have to win every year. If in a year you do not win the Champions League, the fans are angry but it’s normal at a club like this. You need to win and that’s why I’m here,” he said in an interview with Jay Shetty.

If you love soccer/football you’ll love this, I just interviewed @realmadrid new star @hazardeden10 pic.twitter.com/3Bcw4rK4cI — Jay Shetty (@JayShettyIW) July 19, 2019

“What can I contribute? I went to Chelsea seven years ago as a baby but I am more mature now – I have played more than 500 games, but I am 28 years old and I still feel young,” the Belgium international said.

“La Liga is completely different from the Premier League but, with experience, you adapt quickly. I think that experience is the most important thing,” said Hazard who added that “the best is yet to come”.

Real are facing Bayern Munich at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas in the preseason tournament, but Hazard is looking forward to the match.

“It’s just friendly games [coming up] but for me it’s going to be my first game with Real Madrid so of course I want to impress everyone: my teammates, the boss, the fans so I will try to do my best,” Hazard said.

‘I’m not trying to compare myself to Hazard’ says Pulisic

“I try to play freely, sometimes it’s difficult in football, but I’m the kind of player who, if he does not play freely, it’s bad. I like to put myself on the right [wing], then on the left, sometimes in the centre, playing by instinct. That’s football for me – instinct. I do not think about each action carefully, in a second I make the decision,” the 28-year-old said.